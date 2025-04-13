Ryan Day Discloses Striking Concern for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes played their spring game on Saturday, and while it was an exciting affair that displayed some of the new and intriguing players we will be seeing during the 2025 campaign, it also highlighted some obvious potential troubles for Ohio State.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke about his concerns after the game, noting that the team's inexperience could serve as a major hurdle next season.
“I think once you get past some of the guys who have played football here with the ones, it quickly gets inexperienced fast,” Day told reporters. “Even the guys who are going to be starters next year, they haven't played a lot of football as starters. They’ve played football, but not as starters. That's a whole different deal. You have to produce regularly. You have to be able to handle an increased number of snaps at a high level. It's a whole different deal."
This is especially the case on the defensive side of the ball, as Ohio State will only be returning two starters from the 2024 national championship squad.
Fortunately, the Buckeyes are still immensely talented on both sides. They boast arguably the most gifted player in the country in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and while quarterback Julian Sayin is very raw, he is a former five-star recruit for a reason.
Even defensively, there is reason for Ohio State fans to be pumped, although the Buckeyes' lack of depth at defensive tackle could pose major issues for the team next fall.
All things considered, this isn't surprising. Everyone knew Ohio State would be losing a ton of players to the NFL Draft, especially after winning a title. It's the nature of the beast, and Day and the Buckeyes will have to find a way to deal with it.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: One Ohio State Sleeper Every Buckeyes Fan Should Be Watching
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Named Top Transfer Destination for Nico Iamaleava
MORE: The Last Memory Of Nico Iamaleava At Tennessee Is A CFP Beatdown By Ohio State
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Competition is Becoming Unsettling
MORE: Former Super Bowl Hero Providing Helping Hand To Buckeyes During Spring Ball