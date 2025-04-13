One Ohio State Sleeper Every Buckeyes Fan Should Be Watching
Even after losing a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes still have one of the most talented teams in the country heading into 2025.
While Jeremiah Smith will command most of the national attention offensively, Ohio State does have one major sleeper on that side of the ball that could a represent a colossal difference-maker for the Buckeyes next season: tight end Max Klare.
Klare transferred over from Purdue earlier in the offseason and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns. He was actually one of the better tight ends in the country this past year, but because he played on a terrible Boilermakers squad, no one really talked about him.
Couple that with the fact that Ohio State typically doesn't utilize its tight ends all that much, and you can see why Klare may be flying under the radar.
However, with the Buckeyes' quarterback situation looking a bit questionable heading into the next year, Klare will become that much more valuable to the team, and he displayed that at Ohio State's spring game on Saturday, logging a couple of catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Assuming Julian Sayin wins the starting job, he will likely be relying on Klare an awful lot on those short and intermediate throws in order to build confidence early. It will also open up the field even more for Smith and Carnell Tate on vertical routes.
The Buckeyes haven't had a tight end as talented as Klare in quite some time. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he is slender enough to possess great speed while also being robust enough to represent a tough cover for any defensive back.
Don't be surprised to see Klare establish himself as a genuine star at Columbus next fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Named Top Transfer Destination for Nico Iamaleava
MORE: The Last Memory Of Nico Iamaleava At Tennessee Is A CFP Beatdown By Ohio State
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Competition is Becoming Unsettling
MORE: Former Super Bowl Hero Providing Helping Hand To Buckeyes During Spring Ball
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Should Watch Out for These 3 2026 Recruits