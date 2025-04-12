Ohio State Buckeyes Named Top Transfer Destination for Nico Iamaleava
The Tennessee Volunteers have decided to move on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava after a disagreement over NIL money, and now, a swarm of teams will surely descend on him as he looks for a new home. Could the Ohio State Buckeyes be one of them?
Bill Bender of Sporting News thinks so, naming Ohio State as a potential destination for Iamaleava as he enters the transfer portal.
"It sounds crazy, but don't rule out Ryan Day," Bender wrote. "Ohio State won a national championship with a first-year transfer quarterback in Will Howard last season, and Iamaleava showed toughness in that loss to the Buckeyes last season with 20 carries for 47 yards and two TDs. The competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz this spring does not have a definite answer at this point. If Ohio State were to make this move, then that would suggest Iamaleava is good as a one-year rental for a national championship contender."
Bender actually makes a very salient point. The Buckeyes have been hoping that Sayin would be their starting quarterback next season, but his struggles in spring practice have been concerning, to say the least. Kienholz has been up and down, as well.
Taking that into consideration, it would not be farfetched for Ohio State to snatch up Iamaleava, let Sayin sit for one more year and then roll with Sayin under center in 2026.
Iamaleava has three years of eligibility remaining, but many expect the 20-year-old to enter the NFL Draft after next season.
This past year, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 358 yards and three scores.
Of course, Iamaleava faced the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, going 14-for-31 with 104 yards in a brutal 42-17 loss.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: The Last Memory Of Nico Iamaleava At Tennessee Is A CFP Beatdown By Ohio State
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Competition is Becoming Unsettling
MORE: Former Super Bowl Hero Providing Helping Hand To Buckeyes During Spring Ball
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Should Watch Out for These 3 2026 Recruits
MORE: Could Ohio State’s Next QB Be a Former Opponent After Shocking Negotiation?