Ohio State Receives Bold Playoff Prediction from Notable Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a massive showdown this afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Coming into this matchup, Ohio State is ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation. Penn State, on the other hand, is ranked No. 3. Both of these teams look the part of potential national championship contenders.
That being said, there have been some concerns about the Buckeyes. After losing on the road against the Oregon Ducks a couple games back, they can't afford to stumble much more down the stretch. One big question that fans have had, is whether or not Ohio State could still get into the College Football Playoff if they lose this week to the Nittany Lions.
With that in mind, one notable analyst, Joel Klatt of FOX Sports, has spoken out and made a major prediction for the Buckeyes. He believes that they could make the playoff with two losses.
"I think that if Ohio State were to take care of business outside of the Indiana and Penn State games. So beat the team that you know you should. So that would be Purdue, Northwestern, and Michigan. If you take care of business in those other games, I believe that then all they would need to do to go to the playoff is split the Penn State and Indiana games."
Basically, if Ohio State can either win today or on November 23rd when they host Indiana, they should be a playoff team.
Klatt's reasoning makes a lot of sense, The Buckeyes have that much talent on the roster and they should be a national championship contender. Two losses won't necessarily make the NCAA want to take that talented of a team out of the picture.
Also, losing to two teams who are among the best in the nation is nothing to hang a head about.
Needless to say, this is a big game. If Ohio State can win today on the road at Penn State, they will likely earn themselves a trip to the playoff, assuming they don't lose more than one game the rest of the way.
It's not going to be easy, but the hope is that the Buckeyes come out strong and start the game fast. They need to be able to play from the lead in this matchup.
Only time will tell, but in an ideal world we'll be discussing a massive Ohio State victory later today.