Ohio State Buckeyes Receive New 2025 Quarterback Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Head Coach Ryan Day are gearing up to make history in this upcoming 2025 NCAA football season. Since the Associated Press started dubbing a national champion in 1936, only 14 teams have ever won it all two years in a row. With the introduction of the College Football Playoffs, only one school has repeated in the new era: the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.
Day and his Buckeyes will be looking to join both groups in this upcoming campaign. Clearly, history is not in their favor. Thankfully for Ohio State, they have plenty of returning talent to instill that championship experience into this new iteration of the team. The 2025 class brought in plenty of exciting new blood that should contribute greatly in this season, but they won't have the first-hand knowledge of what it takes to win a national championship at the collegiate level, no matter how talented they may be.
The greatest obstacle that Day and his team will face in their effort to repeat is the question mark they have under center. After leading the Buckeyes to the pinnacle, Will Howard took his talents to the NFL and is now hoping to become QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ohio State has four prospective gunslingers hoping to fill the void, none of whom have any real experience: freshman Tavien St. Clair, sophomore Julian Sayin, junior Lincoln Kienholz, and senior Mason Maggs.
So far, Julian Sayin seems to be the favorite to be named the Week 1 starter. The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson is pretty confident in Sayin's ability to separate himself from the crowd:
"I would give Sayin, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, a slim lead over Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star recruit in 2023, because of his strong spring game. The Alabama transfer completed 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown in the spring game, while Kienholz struggled in the first half but finished strong with 158 yards and two touchdowns.
This could go either way in preseason camp, but I think Sayin has the bigger upside and will end up edging Kienholz."
Only time will tell if Sayin can hold this early lead for QB1 throughout preseason and this upcoming campaign. The Buckeyes, Coach Day, and their fans will be hoping that Sayin runs away with the nomination — or someone else will.