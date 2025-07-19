Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Critical Trade Update
It has been a wild offseason for former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been locked in a contract standoff with the Washington Commanders for the last several months.
With Commanders training camp just on the horizon, there has been rampant speculation that McLaurin could potentially get traded, but it doesn't look like that is going to happen.
During an appearance on SportsCenter Saturday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Washington has no intention of moving the two-time Pro Bowler.
"They want McLaurin there. They're not trading McLaurin. That was made clear to me from a source of the team," Fowler said.
There still appears to be a rather significant financial gap between McLaurin and the Commanders, as the pass-catcher wants $30 million per year in an extension, and Washington does not seem all that eager to give that to him.
Given that McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, you can understand the Commanders' trepidation. Plus, while McLaurin is terrific, he has never been a top-five receiver in the NFL, and a serious argument can be made that he has never been top 10, either.
However, McLaurin has posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game.
The Ohio State product is vital to the Commanders' offensive success, so chances are, the two sides will come to some sort of agreement.
McLaurin spent four years in Columbus between 2015 and 2018 before being selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
