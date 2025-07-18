Ohio State Legend Delivers Stern Message to Buckeyes Fans
Ohio State Buckeyes legend J.K. Dobbins is one of the most explosive weapons to ever walk through Columbus. No one would ever deny that.
Dobbins — who played running back for Ohio State from 2017 through 2019 — set the single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards during his final campaign with the Buckeyes and is also the second-leading rusher in school history. Only Archie Griffin places higher.
You would then think that Dobbins would land an automatic spot on Ohio State's Mt. Rushmore of halfbacks, but 41 percent of Eleven Warriors readers actually voted against it in a recent poll.
This didn't sit well with Dobbins, who fired back at anyone who does not feel he belongs.
“There's only one running back in The Ohio State University history to run for 2,000 yards in a season. ... There's literally only one in the whole history of the school,” Dobbins told Eleven Warriors. “It's me, so that's all I have to say for that. That's literally all I have to say for that. There's only one in the whole history of the school. Archie Griffin won two Heismans. Eddie George won a Heisman. Zeke got the national championship ring. But if we're talking truly running backs individually, there's only one to run for 2,000 in a single season in the whole history of the school, and it's me. So that's all I'll say to that. That should be an automatic yes."
Dobbins racked up over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes and was then selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old has unfortunately dealt with rampant injury issues throughout his professional career and is now on his third NFL team as a result. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers last year and just signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency.
However, his relatively disappointing NFL career should have no bearing on how Ohio State fans feel about what he achieved in college.
