Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Have Chance to Flip 5-Star Oregon Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always on the look to add 5-star talent, and they may get another chance at one that has already committed to Oregon.
It appears that while Richard Wesley has committed to Oregon, which he did earlier this month, things may not be all sunshine in paradise as he's still looking to take visits elsewhere. Wesley has an offer from 24 programs, so he really will have the picking of his choice when it comes to where he'll play his collegiate ball.
Wesley plays for Sierra Canyon High School and is from Chatsworth, CA. He is a four-star recruit in 247Sports player rating system but then jumps to a five-star recruit in their composite scoring, sitting at the No. 2 EDGE rusher in the Class of 2026.
Ohio State is apparently going to get a shot at Wesley as he is going to take an official visit to Columbus. Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon are the other programs that he will have an official visit to as well per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The Buckeyes visit is set to be on August 30, and if you keep up with the Ohio State football schedule, that's going to come just in time for Columbus to host the Buckeyes versus the Longhorns for Week 1 college football action.
Ohio State had an opportunity to recruit Zion Elee, the top defensive end in the class, but he committed to Maryland. The Buckeyes do appear to be the favorite for Cincere Johnson but don't have a top-five defensive end in the Class of 2026 set to come to Columbus. Adding a player like Wesley, especially from a Big Ten rival like Oregon, would be a huge get for Matt Patricia and the Buckeyes defense.
That's just another reason why Ohio Stadium is going to have to be rocking on August 30!