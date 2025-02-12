Michigan Fans Love Ohio State Buckeyes Hire of Matt Patricia
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially made their decision about who will lead the defense forward in their defensive coordinator position. That pick was none other than former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
There are many who like the move for Ohio State, but many others have criticized it.
Patricia won three Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots. He has a lot of experience and has been given a lot of credit as a defensive coordinator in the past.
That being said, there are also many who have pointed out his shortcomings. He had a dreadful tenure with the Lions as their head coach and his defenses did not power New England to the Super Bowl wins they did have.
In fact, many Michigan Wolverines fans are excited and celebrating the move by the Buckeyes.
Here are just a few of the many celebratory posts that have been made about the hire on social media.
Despite the fact that Michigan fans are celebrating the move, the hope is that Patricia gets the last laugh.
Some of these posts could make Ohio State fans worry. However, it has to be remembered that Ryan Day is the one who made this choice. If anyone deserves the trust of the entire fan base after the 2024 season, it would be him.
Hopefully, Patricia will be able to make the Wolverines fans go from smiling to crying by this time next year.
Replacing Jim Knowles will be no easy task. Patricia has his work cut out for him. Clearly, Day feels confident that he can do the job at a high level.
Only time will tell, but these laughs and celebratings from Michigan fans may not last too long.
