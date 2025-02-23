Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Made Strong Statement About His Future
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day will look to defend their national championship win during the 2025 college football season.
It seems like forever ago when fans were calling for Day to be fired. After losing to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, fans were saying some nasty things about and to Day. He ended up getting the last laugh.
Not only did he not let the comments get to him, he has locked up his future with Ohio State.
He ended up signing a deal that will keep him as the Buckeyes' head coach thorugh the 2031 season. That kind of commitment has shown the true character that Day possesses. Some may have been open to the idea of ditching the school who had fans literally threatening him.
Recently, Day spoke out about his future and offered more clarity about it. He made a strong statement about what he seems coming in the years ahead.
"I've said this before, I want to stay here as long as they'll have me," Day said in an interview with ABC 6. "This is a place with special people, It is an honor. It's going to be an honor to be the coach moving forward."
Every single Ohio State fan owes him an apology. What he was able to do by bringing the team back together and going on a national championship run was incredible.
Hopefully, Day and the Buckeyes are able to stay together for many more years to come. He's arguably the best head coach in the nation.
Day is one of the best recruiters in college football and he gets the job done on the field. He has a good balance between being a players coach and holding players accountable as well. In every single aspect, Day is elite.
In an ideal world, Day will be around long past the end of his current deal in 2031. He has a chance to form a dynasty at Ohio State and if there is a coach to do it, he would be the guy.
All of that being said, this is all good news for the Buckeyes. It will be interesting to see what he can do in 2025 with Ohio State losing so many talented players to the NFL.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
