REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Officially Out of Running for 5-Star QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been involved in the recruiting process of five-star 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis for quite some time. Their involvement will now come to an end.
Curtis has decided on his final two schools that he's still considering. Unfortunately, Ohio State is not one of them.
According to a report from college football insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Curtis will decide between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks.
Obviously, this is a disappointment for Ryan Day and company. They should be set at quarterback for the future with Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair, but Curtis would have been an elite get.
Now, the hope becomes that he doesn't end up landing with Oregon in the Big Ten.
Hailing from Nashville Christian in Nashville, Tennessee, Curtis is a five-star quarterback and is ranked as the No. 1 signal caller in the 2026 class. He is also ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the country.
As Fawcett reported, he has cancelled his official visits that were scheduled with Auburn and South Carolina. The Buckeyes had not even been scheduled for a visit with him in the future. Ohio State has been fading in this race for awhile.
Ryan Day and company will shift their focus elsewhere. There are plenty of other top-tier targets that they're still in the running for and they have a lot of work to do to continue their pipeline of talent.
At this point in time, there has been no indication when Curtis will make his decision. Being down to two schools gives the idea that he could make a decision soon.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes are no longer an option for Curtis. Fans can cross him off their list of potential additions.
