ESPN Shares Major Comparison for Top Ohio State Buckeyes' Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the top commits in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class. Chris Henry Jr. projects to be the next big star at wide receiver for Ohio State and could even end up playing a season alongside Jeremiah Smith.
Currently, Henry is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class by On3 Sports and also is ranked the No. 6 overall prospect in the country.
Hailing from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, Henry is still a player that other teams are trying to flip. At this point in time, there is no telling if those attempts will pay off.
To this point in time, he has seemed to stay loyal to the Buckeyes.
All of that being said, Henry has received a new comparison to a current star. This time, the comparison came from ESPN analysts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill.
They have compared him to Tetairoa McMillan, who has been a star for the Arizona Wildcats and is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Henry and McMillan each have rare height and length at their position. Few wide receivers who are 6-foot-5 or taller can move, shake and produce after the catch at their level. Both targets show an amazing run-and-catch aspect in the vertical passing game," they wrote.
"Even when they're covered, they aren't really covered. Their long arms and ability to elevate in traffic create distinct advantages on the jump ball. Their twitchiness is very similar to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and sets them apart from other receivers at this size."
Needless to say, that is major praise from Henry. However, there are many who believe that he has even bigger upside than what that comparison suggests.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Henry has elite size and top-tier speed and athleticism to go along with it. The sky is truly the limit for him in the future.
Hopefully, Ohio State is able to maintain his commitment and add him to the offense in 2026. Henry has superstar potential and it will be fun to watch him develop and see just how good he can become.
