New York Jets Connected to Ohio State Buckeyes' Sleeper Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of talent heading off to the NFL in the 2025 draft. From the top-tier players to some sleeper prospects, fans will have a lot of new professional players to root for next season.
One of the sleeper players from Ohio State is none other than safety Lathan Ransom.
Ransom was an unheralded part of the national championship run. He did not receive the hype that Jack Sawyer, Caleb Downs, or even Denzel Burke received throughout the season. However, he played at a very high level throughout the entire year.
Now, he's projected to be a mid-round pick by most.
Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus has released a new mock draft for the New York Jets. He has Ransom ending up with the Jets at No. 92 overall in the third round.
"Ransom was the highest-graded safety in the nation against the run in 2024, as he earned an impressive 93.5 run-defense grade," he wrote.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Ransom ended up totaling 75 tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles, an interception, and two defended passes.
Those numbers show just how good he was for Ohio State. He has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.
NFL.com provided a breakdown of Ransom's game and they finished off their breakdown by calling him a "disruptive" player. They're 100 percent right with that statement.
"In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2025 NFL Draft ends up going and where the Buckeyes stars end up landing. Ransom may not be the biggest name out of the group, but he has a chance to be a high-level player at the next level if he reaches his ceiling.
