Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Opens Up On Wild Plans For Defensive Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed one of the top defensive backs in the country this past offseason, prying safety Caleb Downs away from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
However, Downs may not be exclusively playing on the defensive side of the ball.
Earlier in the summer, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed that he was planning on potentially experimenting with Downs at running back. It hasn't happened through the Buckeyes' first two games, but Day has not ruled out the possibility.
“Right now, we’re focused on Caleb being the best safety in America and doing his job there,” Day said, via Cory Nightingale of Saturday Tradition. “He’s still working as a punt returner. I don’t think we’re quite there yet in needing him involved in the run game — not that we won’t as the season goes on.”
Downs returned four punts for Alabama last season, punching in a touchdown.
The Hoschton, Ga. native is a terrific athlete, so while it's certainly not orthodox for a safety to moonlight as an offensive playmaker, Downs certainly has the tools to do it.
Downs racked up 107 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four passes defended with the Crimson Tide last year.
In his first couple of games with Ohio State, he has logged seven tackles and a half of a sack.
Honestly, if the Buckeyes were going to attempt to use Downs as a rusher, you would figure they would try it during their non-conference games, and they only have one more of those.
Perhaps Day will break out something interesting for Downs against the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday.