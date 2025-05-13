Ohio State Legend Blasted Once Again for Massive NFL Contract
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing since Chase Young departed the Ohio State Buckeyes for the NFL. The former Ohio State defensive end was viewed as a generational prospect when he entered the NFL Draft back in 2020, and he was selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick.
After a strong rookie campaign in which Young racked up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, the future looked bright for the star pass rusher, and he even made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.
Since then, however, injuries and underwhelming play in general have derailed Young's professional career, and he is now on his third NFL team since entering the league five years ago.
The 26-year-old spent the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints, finishing with 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks. That was enough for the Saints to hand him a three-year, $51 million contract to retain him in free agency.
Young's deal was immediately scrutinized, and now, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport is the latest to blast the contract, calling it one of the six worst moves of the NFL offseason.
"There was a time when $17 million a season might have seemed a bargain for Young. But since taking home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, Young has underwhelmed, in part due to injuries," Davenport wrote. "... Young’s a decent player, and he’s still just 26. But he hasn’t been a difference-maker since his rookie season, yet the Saints are paying him like one."
Young has yet to register a double-digit sack campaign, but saying that he isn't a difference-maker may be a bit harsh.
For example, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native racked up 21 quarterback hits this past season, demonstrating that he does wreak havoc in the backfield, even if his sack numbers may not show it.
Plus, Young has actually been able to stay healthy the last couple of years, playing in 33 of a possible 34 regular-season games. He is also just two seasons removed from logging 7.5 sacks.
Of course, Young hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was at Ohio State, when he rattled off 27 sacks over the course of his final two campaigns with the Buckeyes.
