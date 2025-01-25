Ohio State Buckeyes HC Speaks Out About Jeremiah Smith Rumors
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are fresh off of a National Championship win, but rumors have already started flying about the future of star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
It has been reported that there is a $4.5 million NIL offer for Smith to leave Ohio State.
Smith has since taken to social media to help ease the minds of all Buckeyes fans. He has made it clear that he is loyal to Ohio State.
While it is unlikely that the Buckeyes will lose Smith, the concern is still there surrounding every player on a team's roster. There are very few guidelines and the enforcement of those guidelines does not happen very often.
Keeping that in mind, Day spoke out about the rumors surrounding Smith and about the NIL scene in general. He clearly wants to see the NCAA make major changes.
"You have to value them, do everything you can to get what they deserve and what's fair," Day said. "As coaches we're all looking for more guidelines on this, everything is so gray right now."
Each and every offseason, it feels like every player on a college team's roster is a free agent. Other teams are able to contact them through their agent or even their parents without facing any backlash.
Thankfully, it sounds like Smith has zero interest in leaving Ohio State.
During his freshman season, Smith ended up catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. With the start he has had to his Buckeyes' career, he has a chance to go down as the greatest wide receiver in program history if he keeps growing and producing at the level he has already shown.
Day and company are now hoping to build a championship team in 2025. Being able to repeat as champions is not an easy task. Smith is going to be a huge part of that, as is expected new starting quarterback Julian Sayin.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Smith and Ohio State. For now, there are rumors about him being recruited away, but those efforts from other teams aren't expected to work.
Expect to hear more about this situation in the near future, but fans shouldn't panic over the recent reports.