Ohio State's Ryan Day Stamps Bold Label On Will Howard
The Ohio State Buckeyes put together a massive win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday, a signature victory for both head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Will Howard.
Howard certainly had his fair share of ups and downs in the game, throwing a pick-six in the first quarter. Overall, he went 16-for-24 with 182 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards.
But in spite of Howard's rather middling showing overall, Day placed a rather bold label on his signal-caller with the rest of the season on tap.
“We know how capable he is in a lot of different areas. He is the leader of this team. The guys believe in him. We know we can win every game with Will Howard. I think the more and more he’s in this offense — the more and more he feels what it’s like to be the Ohio State quarterback, the better,” Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “But at the end of the day, it’s about winning the game. He did that. He’s a winner. A lot to come out of the game — a lot to learn from. We have to play cleaner. We love his fire. We love his competitiveness. We love his composure. The guys believe in him.”
There is no bigger compliment being called a "winner," and while it may be too early to officially endorse Howard in that sense, it demonstrates just how much Day and Co. believe in him.
On the season overall, Howard has thrown for 1,977 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 73.2 percent of his passes. He has also punched in five rushing scores.
The 23-year-old transferred over from Kansas State and will look to continue his success versus the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend.