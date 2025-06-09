Elite Ohio State Recruit Doesn't Hold Back on Buckeyes Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes have long been a well-oiled machine on the recruiting trail, and Ryan Day has taken that to another level during his run as head coach.
Ohio State fielded the consensus most talented team in the country last season, which is why he Buckeyes romped their way to a national championship.
While Ohio State has lost a ton of players to the NFL this offseason, it is expected to be a force yet again next year, as the Buckeyes just keep churning out elite talent.
That won't stop in 2025 and it won't stop in future years, either, and Ohio State is hoping that four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield will be a part of the Columbus culture down the line.
Mayfield, the 10th-ranked linebacker in the class of 2027, via 247Sports' composite rankings, received an offer from the Buckeyes earlier this offseason, and last week, the Lincolnton, N.C. native made a trip to Ohio State for recruiting camp.
Immediately, Mayfield hit it off with linebackers coach James Laurinaitis.
“It was exciting, I love the way he coaches,” Mayfield said, via Eleven Warriors. “I feel like I got better today. I definitely learned some stuff that I can take back home. He’s a teacher, he gets excited and gets all riled up and I like that. I can feel the passion from what he’s saying. I feel like he’s a great coach. He was a dog at Ohio State and I want to be the same way. Getting developed by a person like that, I can get to be like how he was, or better from a teacher like that.”
Laurinaitis — who himself had a brilliant career with the Buckeyes between 2005 and 2008 — earned his job last year and did a tremendous job coaching Ohio State's linebacking corps during his debut campaign, and apparently, he is already making his mark in the world of recruiting, as well.
We'll see if he can land Mayfield and some other big-time pieces moving forward.
