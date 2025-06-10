Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star WR Gets Candid on Elite QB Commit
The future of the Ohio State Buckeyes may have very well been on display in Columbus on Monday, as Ohio State held a recruiting camp that featured some of its top prospects.
Among those in attendance were five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds, and as the two young stars worked together, people couldn't help but think it's a tantalizing glimpse of what 2027 and beyond may hold for the Buckeyes.
Brown was asked about his connection with Edmunds afterward, and the Dayton, Oh. native had nothing but good things to say about the signal-caller when prompted.
"He's a really good quarterback. I just can't wait to play with him in the future," Brown said, via Eleven Warriors. " ... It's really good, because we're going to be the future of this team, so I just can't wait for it."
Brown is the top-ranked receiver in the country and the fifth-ranked player overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings. He committed to Ohio State back in November.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound burner is just one of many incredibly talented wide outs to come through Columbus, and while he may not be as physically imposing as Jeremiah Smith or 2026 commit Chris Henry Jr., he definitely has the potential to be one of the most explosive players in the nation.
Meanwhile, Edmunds hails from Huntington Beach, Ca. and has the prototypical build you want from a quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 215 pounds. He is the sixth-ranked quarterback and the 67th-ranked player in the country.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Fires Back at Weird Shade from Former Notre Dame RB
MORE: Elite Ohio State Recruit Doesn't Hold Back on Buckeyes Coach
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Put on Notice With Brutally Honest Take
MORE: Ohio State Coach Stamps Massive Label on Unexpected Weapon
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Tight End Projected to Make School History Twice