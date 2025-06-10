Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star WR Gets Candid on Elite QB Commit

This top Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recruit has opened up on their elite quarterback commit after the two spent some time together.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Two Ohio State Buckeyes helmets sit on the field during warmups before the 2016 Fiesta Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyesat University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The future of the Ohio State Buckeyes may have very well been on display in Columbus on Monday, as Ohio State held a recruiting camp that featured some of its top prospects.

Among those in attendance were five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds, and as the two young stars worked together, people couldn't help but think it's a tantalizing glimpse of what 2027 and beyond may hold for the Buckeyes.

Brown was asked about his connection with Edmunds afterward, and the Dayton, Oh. native had nothing but good things to say about the signal-caller when prompted.

"He's a really good quarterback. I just can't wait to play with him in the future," Brown said, via Eleven Warriors. " ... It's really good, because we're going to be the future of this team, so I just can't wait for it."

Brown is the top-ranked receiver in the country and the fifth-ranked player overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings. He committed to Ohio State back in November.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound burner is just one of many incredibly talented wide outs to come through Columbus, and while he may not be as physically imposing as Jeremiah Smith or 2026 commit Chris Henry Jr., he definitely has the potential to be one of the most explosive players in the nation.

Meanwhile, Edmunds hails from Huntington Beach, Ca. and has the prototypical build you want from a quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 215 pounds. He is the sixth-ranked quarterback and the 67th-ranked player in the country.

