Ohio State Buckeyes S Ja'Had Carter Enters Transfer Portal
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ja'Had Carter is back in the transfer portal, as he announced on social media on Sunday.
It's Carter's second trip through the portal after transferring from Syracuse to Ohio State a season ago.
Carter played three seasons at Syracuse and was used sparingly with the Buckeyes last year. From 2020-2022 he tallied 136 total tackles with 97 solo and 3.5 for loss, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 31 games. He was considered the top safety in the portal when he committed to Ohio State, but played just 122 total snaps on defense.
But in one season in Columbus, Carter played in just eight games and recorded just five total tackles.
Carter lost the starting job for the Buckeyes to Josh Proctor, who had an outstanding season while Jordan Hancock and Sonny Styles split time at nickel.
Carter's days were numbered when Alabama transfer Caleb Downs committed to the Buckeyes in January. With Lathan Ransom returning as starting safety, Carter would play backup once again.
The Richmond, Virginia, native has one year of eligibility as he attempts to catch on at a program where he can start, with the hopes of entering the 2025 NFL Draft.