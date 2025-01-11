Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Star RB Scores Go-Ahead TD in Fourth Quarter

The Ohio State Buckeyes have re-taken the lead against Texas on a touchdown run from Quinshon Judkins.

Teammates celebrate a touchdown by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Teammates celebrate a touchdown by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are locked into a very tight game against the Texas Longhorns this evening in the Cotton Bowl. After being tied at 14-14 since 3:12 left in the third quarter, the tie was finally broken.

With just over seven minutes left in the game, Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins was able to score a one-yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes a 21-14 lead.

There is still a lot of game left to be played, but Ohio State should be feeling good about the drive they put together.

Take a look at Judkins' go-ahead touchdown run for yourself:

Judkins scored the touchdown following an impressive 10-play, 64-yard drive that took 4:18 off the clock.

Now, the Buckeyes' defense is going to need to step up. Stopping Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense is not going to be an easy task.

Ryan Day and company have been playing strong on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense has struggled with consistency. At times, they have looked great. During other parts of the game, they have been unable to move the football.

Hopefully, they will be able to close this game out. However, there is no reason to be celebrating too much.

That being said, Judkins and the offense should be proud of the drive they put together to take the lead. A lot of work is left to be done, but they were able to do exactly what Ohio State needed to do.

No true football fan could be unhappy with how this game has gone. It has fans of all teams on the edge of their seats.

