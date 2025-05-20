Ohio State Buckeyes Star Lands Massive Ranking Before 2025 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have an absolutely loaded roster in 2025, one that has multiple potential NFL Pro Bowlers on it. Taking that leap to NFL stardom is easier said than done, but it is something done by Buckeyes at just about every position.
From quarterback (Texans' C.J. Stroud) to wide receiver (Jets' Garrett Wilson) and all over the defensive side of the field, the Buckeyes have some of the best in the sport doing it at the highest level possible. Many expect safety Caleb Downs to be among the best in the country this season and then to be a potential top-ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Downs was a transfer from Alabama, where he spent his freshman season. During his sophomore campaign with the Buckeyes, he helped lead one of the best secondaries in the country and was a key playmaking threat at safety. This upcoming season, his leadership can take a huge jump and potentially allow him to become a top pick in 2026.
At least Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick is calling Downs the top prospect in the draft. Here's a short excerpt of what he wrote.
"Downs is an incredibly versatile player who can thrive at free safety, slot corner or in the box. Not to mention, he’s a dynamic punt returner as well," Chadwick noted.
Downs led the SEC in solo tackles as a freshman, ending the season with 70 and having a combined 107 tackles, four of which went for a loss. He had two interceptions and one fumble recovery as well. While his numbers took a hit last season, he did end his second collegiate campaign with eight tackles for a loss and a national championship ring to add to his collection.
The physical attributes Downs has can't be matched, and getting to run it back with the Buckeyes, he'll be able to show that he's the real deal often in 2025.