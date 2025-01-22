Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer TE Sets Visit with Potential Suitor
The Ohio State Buckeyes won a National Championship on Monday night, but things are back to business as usual.
Devin Brown has transferred to the California Golden Bears and there are other players who are transferring away from the program as well. One of those players is none other than tight end Patrick Gurd.
Gurd has not been a huge playmaker for Ohio State, but he has played a role both at tight end and fullback. It makes sense for him to try and find a bigger role elsewhere, but losing him will leave a hole in a couple of areas.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Gurd is set to make a visit to a potential new school. He will take a trip to meet with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Gurd ended up catching one pass for six yards. He was mainly used as a blocker and even played very sparingly during the National Championship win.
Ryan Day will need to come up with a new fullback. That won't be difficult, but Gurd was very solid as a blocking fullback for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, wherever Gurd ends up transferring, he finds a big role for himself. He has talent, but Ohio State has been loaded with better talent that has forced him out of a consistent role.
Gurd will end his Buckeyes' career with just two total catches for 15 yards.
All of that being said, Ohio State did land a huge tight end transfer portal commitment from former Purdue Boilermakers' standout Max Klare. He is going to have a huge impact in 2025 and could even be a go-to target within the offense.
It will be interesting to see if Gurd ends up committing to Cincinnati. Should he choose to do so, it would be good to see him find success as long as he isn't playing the Buckeyes.