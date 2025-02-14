Ohio State Buckeyes RB Lands Intriguing Pro Bowl Comparison
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is one of the more interesting cases heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
There is no doubt that Henderson boosted his stock with a tremendous showing in the College Football Playoff. Fellow Ohio State halfback Quinshon Judkins had previously been viewed as the superior prospect, but recently, Henderson has definitely closed the gap.
So, just how highly regarded his Henderson after playing a pivotal role in the Buckeyes' national championship run?
Well, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has offered a rather intriguing comparison for the 22-year-old: Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.
"A smaller, smooth runner with elusiveness, top-end burst, and play speed sounds a lot like Tony Pollard early in his career," Brooke wrote. "... Pollard is still a productive running back in Tennessee, even if he's not the same consistent home-run threat that he was in Dallas. Still, the comparison between him and Henderson makes too much sense, given their respective success on the field."
Brooke added that Henderson doesn't quite possess Pollard's pass-catching acumen, but thinks that his skill set should be able to translate well onto the NFL level.
Henderson is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 284 yards and a score.
He punched in five touchdowns in total during Ohio State's College Football Playoff run, with four of them coming on the ground.
Pollard made the Pro Bowl with the Cowboys in 2022, so while the comparison may not be too exciting, it's definitely not unflattering for Henderson.
