Ryan Day Drops Hilarious Claim on Ohio State's Roster Turnover
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won the national championship, marking their first such feat in a decade. They had the most talented roster in college football this past season, and it showed on their way to hoisting a trophy when it was all said and done.
Unfortunately for Ohio State, many of its top players will be heading to the NFL Draft, which will result in a whole lot of roster turnover for the Buckeyes in 2025.
However, head coach Ryan Day doesn't think much of it and offered a light-hearted response to the situation when asked about it during an interview with Dom Tiberi of 10TV.
"They call them champagne problems when something like this happens,” Day said. “It’s part of the business. Some great opportunities out there.”
In other words, these are first-world problems for Ohio State. It's also just the nature of the beast when it comes to collegiate athletics.
Every team in the country has to deal with significant changes on a yearly basis, and the Buckeyes are no different. The difference is that Ohio State just got a championship out of it.
Plus, the Buckeyes are one of the best recruiting squads in the nation. They have one of the best recruiting classes in the sport heading into 2025, and they are already beginning to build quite a list of potential talents for 2026.
Will Ohio State repeat as national champions? Maybe, maybe not. That's a tough thing to do. But one thing is for sure: the Buckeyes will be just fine.
