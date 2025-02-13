Former Ohio State Star Lands Coaching Job With Big Ten Foe
Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Mike Brewster has been hired as the assistant offensive line coach of the Washington Huskies, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Brewster had previously been serving as Valparaiso's offensive line coach, where he spent one season in 2024.
The 35-year-old played four seasons for Ohio State from 2008 through 2011, establishing himself as one of the best centers in college football throughout his tenure in Columbus.
He made 49 consecutive starts for the Buckeyes, which was one game shy of tying Ohio State's all-time school record.
Brewster collected a bunch of accolades during his time with the Buckeyes, and in 2010, there was some speculation that he could leave early to declare for the NFL Draft.
In fact, some felt that Brewster would have been the first center taken had he made the jump to the professional level that year. Instead, he opted to return to Columbus for his final season of eligibility, and in 2012, he ultimately went undrafted.
Brewster still managed to find a home in the NFL, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and playing in 12 games while making seven starts for the Jaguars during his rookie campaign. He then appeared in 14 contests with three starts the following year. He didn't play in another NFL game after 2013.
The Orlando native began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan in 2018 and eventually worked his way up to becoming a quality control coach for Cincinnati in 2021. He then served as tight ends coach for Tennessee State between 2022 and 2023.
Obviously, Brewster now has his highest-profile coaching job, as he will be on the staff of a Big Ten club.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Fifteen Ohio State Buckeyes Invited to NFL Scouting Combine
MORE: Former Player Issues Strong Take on Ohio State Buckeyes DC Matt Patricia
MORE: Ohio State Coach Puts Michigan on Notice With Stern Message
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to Explosive RB Recruit