Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Drops Major Take on College Football Landscape
When former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer speaks, just about everyone listens, at least when it comes to his thoughts on college football.
Meyer is an incredibly accomplished collegiate coach, having won multiple national championships between two different schools (Florida and Ohio State), leading to the 60-year-old landing in the College Football Hall of Fame.
So, it seems safe to say that Meyer knows a thing or two about the NCAA landscape, and during a recent appearance on the Anthony Dooley Noted podcast, Meyer dropped an incredibly bold claim about which conference reigns supreme heading into 2025.
"You know what the SEC's done? It's raised the level," Meyer said. "But the Big Ten has passed the SEC at the upper part. If you would have told me that 10 years ago, I would've said it's not even close. Because it's not."
The SEC is incredibly deep and has been long regarded as the best conference in the nation, but Meyer seems to feel that the Big Ten has passed it, particularly at the top with schools like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State.
Remember: Meyer coached in both conferences, so he certainly has a good feel for what each of them offers. He even went as far to say that the Buckeyes may have changed the trajectory of the Big Ten.
"When I first got to the Big Ten, even Shelley (Meyer) said, 'What in the world? This is a slow man's game up here,' and I like to think that the Buckeyes really changed that," Meyer added. "Then everyone else started investing in their schools. And started recruiting the best player, not just the footprint.
Meyer went on to say that the last two national champions — Michigan and Ohio State — were two of the best teams he has ever seen.
