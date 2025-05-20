Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Makes Turnaround You Wouldn't Expect
Several years ago, former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Many felt that Arnette — who was taken by the Raiders 19th overall — was overdrafted, and based on the fact that he lasted just two years in the NFL, the concerns were certainly accurate.
Of course, Arnette's off-the-field issues didn't help him much and played a significant role in his departure from the NFL level. But now, the 28-year-old is playing for the UFL's Houston Roughnecks, and he has apparently made a significant turnaround.
“With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround," Arnette said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. "All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years. I’m a dog on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dog. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”
No one probably expected Arnette's reversal of fortunes to come in the UFL, but nevertheless, the Dallas native has evidently found peace and some success, and that's what's important.
Arnette spent four years at Ohio State, quickly establishing himself as a force in his sophomore campaign when he totaled 44 tackles, a couple of interceptions and eight passes defended.
Overall, Arnette accumulated 140 tackles, five picks and 22 passes defended during his time with the Buckeyes. Maybe he will be able to reroute himself to the NFL at some point in the future.
