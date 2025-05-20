Ohio State Set to Give LeBron James Prestigious Honor
Ohio State is awarding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James with an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.
James, an Ohio native, is receiving the degree for his off-the-court impact in the community.
"Just as he’s elevated the game of basketball, LeBron has redefined philanthropy to create a revolutionary model for community building in his hometown of Akron, Ohio,” the meeting notes read.
James, who was born in Akron, notably opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The I Promise School was started by the LeBron James Family Foundation and aims to help at-risk children.
James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the number one overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. In his career, he has won four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, and has many other accolades.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer went straight from high school to the NBA, but has said he would have played basketball for Ohio State if he had attended college.
This honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Ohio State is a great honor for James and well-deserved, given his impact in the community throughout his career.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Quarterback Addition on Tuesday
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star Recruit Already Targeting Beating Michigan
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Makes Turnaround You Wouldn't Expect
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to Freakish 5-Star Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling National Superpower for Top QB Prospect