Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Drops Major Prediction for Texas Game
Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was one of the best coaches in the country during his heyday, and now, he is one of the most respected analysts around.
When Meyer talks, people listen, so it's always important to pay attention whenever he drops a big prediction. Like with the upcoming Ohio State-Texas season opener.
This will obviously be a clash of the titans in a rematch of last year's Cotton Bowl, where the Buckeyes ultimately defeated the Longhorns on their way to the National Championship Game.
Things are a bit different this time around, though, as both teams lost a bunch of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, and many actually feel that Texas is the more complete squad heading into 2025.
Don't tell that to Meyer, though, who actually thinks Ohio State may hold the edge.
“Here’s why I think Ohio State’s got the advantage,” Meyer said on the Triple Option Podcast. “They have Jeremiah Smith, the best player in college football, and I don’t think it’s really that close. You can roll up on him. You can double him and you can slow him down, you can’t stop him but they have other weapons. Carnell Tate’s going to come into his own. That’s a big, freakish athlete as well. There’s Julian Sayin, they say he’s probably going to be the quarterback. But I think the ability to have someone other than, you know, a one-show team and that’s Jeremiah Smith. They've got more than that."
Smith dominated last year, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman season. But the Buckeyes didn't win just because of Smith. In fact, their defense was probably an even bigger reason for their championship run in 2024.
Ohio State certainly isn't as talented as last season, but the Buckeyes remain a well-rounded ballclub that could absolutely make another College Football Playoff run this year.
It all starts against Texas on Aug. 30.
