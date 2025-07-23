Former NFL Player Drops Huge Take on Chiefs' Josh Simmons
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Josh Simmons definitely experienced some tough luck last year, suffering a season-ending knee injury midway through Ohio State's national championship run. That didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs from selecting him in the first round of the NFL Draft, however, and now, he is apparently making a major impression.
Simmons has opened Chiefs training camp as the starting left tackle for each of the first two days, a sign that Kansas City is almost certainly going to roll with him as its Week 1 starter. That's especially considering that right tackle Jawaan Taylor is out with an injury, which has moved Jaylon Moore over to the right side.
Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz sees big things in Simmons' future and thinks the Chiefs scored quite the coup by nabbing him late in the first round back in April.
"The Chiefs got a steal with Simmons," Schwartz posted on X. "He was considered OT1 before he got hurt. Now he’s LT1 in camp while Taylor is out. If he plays well enough the Chiefs will just stick with him."
Kansas City selected Simmons with the 32nd overall pick, banking on his sky-high potential rather than worrying about his medical status heading into his rookie campaign.
Plus, Simmons' physicals obviously checked out, which is why the Chiefs felt so confident in drafting him and why he is on the field right off the bat in training camp.
We'll see if the 6-foot-6, 330-pound youngster can realize his potential as soon as 2025.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Sends Scary Message to College Football
MORE: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Lands Titanic NFL Comparison
MORE: Ohio State AD Ross Bjork Sends Critical Message to Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Gets Shredded Over Enormous NFL Contract
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Startling Big Ten Prediction