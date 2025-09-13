Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Ohio Bobcats game preview, notes for week 3 matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes have started the season exactly how Ryan Day and company would have drawn it up. In their first game, they got the win with a dominant defense against one of the most hyped up players in college football history. Then, in their second game, they got the entire team reps, which could serve as the starting point for this offense to find a rhythm in a 70-0 rout against Grambling State.
Now, in their third game, they match up with an in-state opponent, the Ohio Bobcats. The Bobcats are a Mid-American Conference school that is also off to a strong start. At 1-1, they battled fiercely against Big Ten opponent Rutgers. The following week, they pulled off an upset against West Virginia, showing they can be conference championship contenders in the MAC.
A key to victory against West Virginia was their defense, which held the Mountaineers to only 10 points after giving up a first-quarter touchdown. Senior quarterback Parker Navarro had a rough second half with three interceptions, but he remains a threat to impact the game.
Bill Bender of The Sporting Netws spoke on The Bobby Carpenter Show about Navarro.
“He’s a guy that will have Ohio State’s attention this week," Bender said. "He’s very mobile and very fast.”
Former Buckeye and college football analyst Bobby Carpenter believes the Bobcats can have a solid showing.
“I think the Bobcats can keep it within 33; it wouldn’t shock me their defense is pretty stout,” the former linebacker said.
Carpenter went on to mention how points will likely be hard to come by for OU.
"I don't think OU's offense will be able to score a whole bunch," Carpenter said.
That has been hard for anyone to do on the Ohio State defense thus far. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 red zone defense in the country, the No. 2 scoring defense, and the No. 12-ranked defense in points allowed.
The main matchup will be seeing how Ohio State’s offense looks against a greater opponent than Grambling State. We already know what Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are about, but the game marks another opportunity for quarterback Julian Sayin to show he can take another step forward, as well as a chance to learn more about their running back room.
CJ Donaldson and James Peoples have been the lead guys so far. However, freshman Bo Jackson really impressed last week against Grambling State with 108 yards on nine attempts, so he could continue to see more opportunities for touches as the season goes on.
Tonight’s game will again likely not be about the final score, but rather about how much Day and his coaching staff can learn about their depth and the younger players as they continue on their quest to defend their national championship.