Ohio State QB Drops Bold Statement After Michigan Loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Will Howard suffered an incredibly embarrassing loss yesterday to the Michigan Wolverines.
Coming into the game, Ohio State was widely expected to dominate and win convincingly. They were ranked No. 2 in the nation, while Michigan was just 6-5 and unranked.
Instead, the Wolverines walking into Ohio Stadium and knocked off the Buckeyes by a final score of 13-10.
This is the fourth straight loss that Ohio State has had against Michigan. They just can't seem to turn things around. Ryan Day could very well be on the hot seat due to this loss.
While the loss will continue stinging, the season is not over for the Buckeyes. There is still a very good chance that they will end up getting into the College Football Playoff and have a chance to make a run at winning a national championship.
Following the loss to the Wolverines, Howard spoke out. It was clear that he was upset about the loss, but he knows that the season is not over yet.
“Bottom line is we lost. And it hurts, man. I can't say it enough, I'm sorry to Buckeye Nation. But, listen, we still got things ahead of us. And we can still run the table and win a national championship. I think at the end of the day, that's what you have to focus on, and that's got to keep us going. Because this one hurts like hell.”
During the Michigan game, Howard struggled mightily. He was one of the main reasons for the loss.
Howard ended up completing 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 175 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. One of his interceptions set up the Wolverines for their first touchdown of the game.
Hopefully, Howard can bounce back for a strong playoff run. Ohio State has relied heavily on him this year and he let them down in the biggest rivalry game in college football. Now, he has to rebound and get ready to lead them into the playoff.
All of that being said, he is 100 percent right. The Buckeyes have more football left to be played. Losing to the Wolverines is a crushing blow, but they have to stay together and get back to playing winning football.
It will be interesting to see if Ohio State is able to get things back together or if they fall apart from this loss.