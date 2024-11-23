Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Breaks Massive CJ Stroud School Record
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to come through with a dominant win over the Indiana Hoosiers today. After a full week of the media and fans picking against Ohio State, the Buckeyes were able to make a massive statement.
When everything was said and done, Ohio State ended up winning by a final score of 38-15.
On both sides of the football, the Buckeyes dominated from the middle of the second quarter on. They completely shut down Indiana's offense.
Offensively, they were able to put on a great show following their slow start.
Howard put together another strong performance against a top-five team. He completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
With that performance, Howard actually broke a massive single-season and career school record previously held by C.J. Stroud.
As shared by Josh Poloha of Eleven Warriors, Howard has now completed six games with an 80 percent completion percentage in just one season. He has now set new records for both single-season and career games with an 80% completion percentage.
At the beginning of the season, Howard was called a potential weak link for Ohio State. That has been proven to be completely wrong.
To put up this kind of performance against the No. 5 ranked team in the nation is just another sign that Howard is the kind of quarterback that can lead them to a national championship.
Breaking records held by a quarterback like Stroud also shows just how talented Howard is and how efficient of a season he has put together.
Now, all the focus shifts to the Michigan game next week. The Buckeyes are looking to snap their losing streak to their arch rivals.
Hopefully, Howard will come through with another strong performance and lead Ohio State to another big win and into the Big Ten Championship game.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes did exactly what they needed to do today. They made a strong statement to the rest of the nation that they are in a rhythm and that they can dominate anyone that they face.