Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Linked to In-State NFL Draft Fit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are champions after beating Notre Dame a week ago today. Will Howard and company were able to accomplish the goal that they started out the season with.
Despite an up-and-down season, everything came together in the College Football Playoff and Ohio State went on a run that the school will never forget.
As for Howard and many of the other Buckeyes' stars, their college careers have come to an end. A lot of this year's team will be playing on Sunday's in 2025.
Howard is going to be a very intriguing player to keep an eye on throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process. He hasn't received a lot of hype as an NFL prospect, but his run with Ohio State could move him up the draft rankings a bit.
With that being said, Howard has been linked to potentially staying in the state of Ohio for his next chapter.
Cody Williams of FanSided has suggested that the Cleveland Browns could end up being a team to watch for Howard during the NFL Draft.
"The Browns quietly have a nice roster of skill position talent to make for a soft landing for Howard, along with a great offensive mind at head coach with Kevin Stefanski," Williams wrote. "Put that all together and the Browns making the hometown pick on Day 2 of the draft could be a dream scenario for all involved."
Many Buckeyes fans would love to see Howard stay within the state. There are quite a few Ohio State fans who are also fans of the Browns.
Looking ahead to the future, Howard could have a chance to develop into a starter down the road in Cleveland. The franchise badly needs quarterback help and are expected to both draft a quarterback and sign a veteran in free agency. Howard could be the young future option for the Browns.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Howard completed 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 226 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers have made him a very intriguing quarterback prospect for NFL teams.
He isn't likely to be a first or second round pick, but he will be picked at some point. Keep an eye on Cleveland as a potential suitor for him in the middle rounds of the draft.