Ohio State's Will Howard Named Odd Fit for Challenging NFL Team
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard definitely saw his NFL Draft stock rise in the College Football Playoff, as he played extraordinarily well in leading Ohio State to a national championship.
Howard wasn't even on the radar entering the season, and even as the year progressed, he wasn't viewed as a legitimate NFL prospect.
But now, the 23-year-old has climbed up draft boards and could ultimately be selected earlier than many originally anticipated.
The question is, where will Howard land this April?
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has revealed the team he actually feels could be the best match for Howard: the Las Vegas Raiders.
"While the Raiders' supporting cast isn't great, Howard would make sense for Las Vegas for several reasons," Knox wrote. "The first is the fact that new head coach Pete Carroll will, presumably, look to build a team similar to his Seattle Seahawks squads—teams usually based around strong defense, a capable rushing attack and game management from the quarterback position. Howard filled this role well with the Buckeyes while helping to lead Ohio State to a national championship."
As Knox specified, the Raiders don't exactly have a great set of weapons at the moment, as the cupboard gets pretty bare once you get past tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. However, Las Vegas does have a ton of cap space, so it could make some improvements in free agency and via trades.
But would that make the Raiders the best fit for Howard?
Howard would probably need to go somewhere where a proven system is already in place. It's hard to imagine him flourishing with a Las Vegas franchise that has made just two playoff appearances since 2003, but stranger things have happened.