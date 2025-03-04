Ohio State Buckeyes Working to Flip Major 5-Star QB from Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes made an offer to five-star quarterback Dia Bell last year, but the Fort Lauderdale, Fl. product committed to the Texas Longhorns last June.
However, Bell hasn't signed anything yet, so he could still technically still change his mind.
The youngster spoke with Chad Simmons of On 3 Sports recently, and he didn't seem to rule out the possibility of flipping his commitment. He also mentioned that Ohio State is still chasing him.
"There's a couple schools," Bell said. "Schools like LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, three probably that are still trying to recruit me."
He added that he still takes their calls.
"I like to hear what they have to say," Bell added. "... Make sure I keep in contact with those coaches in case anything goes sideways."
Of course, Bell was sure to qualify his statement by saying that his heart was "still in Texas," so it definitely looks like the Longhorns have the inside track to nabbing him for 2026.
But if anyone can flip Bell's decision, it's Ohio State, which already has a pair of five-star signal-callers in its midst with Julian Sayin and Dia Bell.
The Buckeyes are one of the top recruiting schools in the country and just won their first national championship in a decade, so there is no doubt that they could put together an enticing proposal for Bell, the third-ranked 2026 quarterback in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
We'll see if Ohio State can convince Bell to spurn Texas for Columbus.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Traded in Stunning NFL Deal
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes RB Tabbed With Historic Comparison
MORE: Ohio State's Disappointing Standout Receives Huge Vote of Confidence
MORE: Analyst Unleashes Bold Claim on Ohio State's Polarizing Star
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Drops Surprising Take on Ohio State's Will Howard