Ohio State can use game against Rutgers as a dress rehearsal for Michigan
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the 5-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday, in what will be the Buckeyes’ final home game of the season.
Although Ohio State sits as a heavy favorite, with a current spread of -32.5, this game is not just another expected Buckeye victory. Instead, this Big Ten matchup will act as the rehearsal for arguably Ohio State’s biggest game of the season.
“The Game” is held in Ann Arbor this season, as the Buckeyes will travel to face off against No. 19 Michigan, Nov. 29, in what is undoubtedly a must-win game for coach Ryan Day and the entire program. Before looking too far in advance, it is important to see what areas Ohio State can improve, and continue to perfect, on Saturday before their final game of the regular season.
For the offense, the run game and lack of production have been a huge talking point of the season. Against UCLA, the Buckeye backfield proved critics wrong by having its best game of the season, rushing for a combined 215 yards and four touchdowns off 29 carries.
With Rutgers coming to Columbus and bringing with it a defense allowing some of the highest rushing numbers in the nation, Ohio State’s trio of running backs may put on an encore. Bo Jackson, James Peoples and Isaiah West all continued to improve and play to their potential with each passing game, eventually breaking out against the Bruins.
The Buckeyes must continue this offensive momentum on the ground, especially if the wide receiver duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate miss another game. A healthy run game against the Wolverines is a must, and it finally looks like Ohio State is reaching that diagnosis.
What has been healthy all season is the top-ranked Buckeye defense, led by first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, they won’t be playing against a quarterback with a dual-threat skill set like Michigan’s Bryce Underwood. Instead, Rutgers will start a pure pocket passer.
Rutgers’ Athan Kaliakmanis has quietly had a decent season so far, throwing for over 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. While this may be a great test for safety Caleb Downs and the Ohio State secondary, it doesn’t offer great conditioning for the front seven in dealing with a scrambling quarterback.
Linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles should have had this opportunity to be spies when UCLA came to Columbus, but unfortunately Nico Iamaleava was ruled out late with a concussion.
Against rushing quarterbacks, Ohio State has proved they can handle rushing quarterbacks. While playing against some of college football’s best dual-threat passers, Parker Navarro of Ohio University and Washington’s Desmond Williams Jr., the Buckeyes held them to a combined -25 yards on 18 carries.
Saturday’s game may not carry the same weight as other Big Ten matchups, but a sharp performance against the Scarlet Knights can allow the Buckeyes prepare to attempt and gain their first victory over Michigan since 2019.