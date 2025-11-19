Ohio State's Ryan Day named semifinalist for major award
The Ohio State Buckeyes came into this season looking to repeat as National Champions, no small task as every team has drawn a target on their back.
Despite this, the Buckeyes have looked unfazed throughout the season. They are winning games by an average of 25.6 points (third in the nation) and are in the midst of an undefeated season, in no small part from the leadership of head coach Ryan Day.
Day has been recognized for his success this season as he has been nominated as a semifinalist for the George Munger award, an award given by the Maxwell Football club to the most outstanding collegiate coach each season.
Day is coming off a National Championship last season, with expectations now higher than ever. He hasn’t just delivered, he’s surpassed them as the Buckeyes currently sit at 10-0, and have been the #1 ranked team since week 2.
Day came into the season without either of his coordinators from last year’s team. There hasn’t been a noticeable drop off without them though, as both the offense and defense have been soaring as of lately.
The Buckeyes have the best defense in all of football, ranking first in yards allowed per game (217.8) and first in points allowed per game (8.3).
Meanwhile the offense is 34th in the nation in yards per game (418.2) and 19th in points per game (33.9). Those numbers include the Buckeyes being able to pull starters and chew clock consistently in the fourth quarter.
Day hasn’t been the only member of the team to be nominated for awards to this point. Several members of the offense and defense have been nominated for some of the top honors in all of football, and both quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are in the running for the Heisman.
As the head coach of the Buckeyes, Day has yet to be given a National Coach of the Year award, despite finding consistent success with the program.
He was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year just one time, back in 2019.
Last year’s George Munger winner was Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, who took the Fighting Irish to the National Championship, where they would lose to the Buckeyes.
Day is one of 24 semifinalists for the award. The pool will be narrowed down to three finalists on Dec. 8, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 30. The award will formally be presented a few months later, on March 14, during the Maxwell Football Club’s annual awards event.