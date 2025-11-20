Ohio State's last test before Michigan comes with one big question mark
Ohio State is preparing to welcome 5–5 Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ final test before facing Michigan on the road.
One of the biggest concerns heading into the Michigan game — which will likely determine Ohio State’s chance of making the Big Ten Championship — is the status of wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. It’s still unclear whether Tate and Smith will be available on Saturday as they are both working through injuries that aren’t expected to be long-term.
“They’re working hard to get back on the field, and that’s it,” head coach Ryan Day said. ”That’s what they’re focused on, and I don’t really have much more of an update other than that.”
Day also reported that running back C.J. Donaldson, who also didn’t play Saturday against UCLA, is getting stronger and had a solid practice earlier this week.
Regardless of their status, Ohio State is expected to handle Rutgers. It’s another winnable game for what critics say is an easy regular season schedule for the Buckeyes.
“I think at times we might make it look easy because we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” senior linebacker Sonny Styles said. “We say every game is about us, and that’s what it is. It’s not based on how talented the other team is, it’s how well we execute and how hard we are playing and how physical we’re playing. Obviously we know we’re going to play better teams the longer the season goes.”
Despite criticism that the Buckeyes haven’t been tested this season, Day disagrees.
“Every week is a test,” Day said. “This time of year certainly it’s easy to lose focus and we can’t do that. I think for the most part we’ve done that this season but we have to continue to do that. As the noise gets louder we have to continue to stay focused on our individual jobs, whether it’s coaches or players. Making sure that we’re doing our part as a team to help us reach our goals, and that’s it. The rest of it is stuff that we can’t control and stuff that doesn’t matter.”
Another senior who will be honored Saturday for senior day alongside his brother Sonny is cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr., who is coming off one of his biggest plays as a Buckeye, his 100-yard kick return, which broke Ohio State’s 15-year kick return touchdown drought.
Even with all the hype surrounding the play, Styles Jr. is ready to push forward.
“I’m kind of past that play right now,” Styles Jr. said. “I want to do it again and then I really want to go out here as a team and go dominate Rutgers.”
Heading into Saturday, Ohio State and Indiana remain the Big Ten’s only undefeated teams, while Michigan’s lone conference loss came against USC.