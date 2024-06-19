Ohio State QB Commit Tavien St. Clair Dominates Day 1 of Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES, CA - Five-star Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair came into the Elite 11 finals as one of the favorites to take home the camp MVP award.
And after Day 1, he could be well on his way to doing so.
From the jump, St. Clair shined amongst a crowd of extremely talented quarterbacks with his elite arm strength and accuracy. Time and time again his throws were on point and accurate while looking light on his feet.
He was particularly impressive with his intermediate and deep throws at every station, showing his versatility in a variety of situations. That consistency never truly wained either, with St. Clair's throws looking effortless from the first to the last.
He was so on point, in fact, that he greatly overshadowed many of the other highly touted QBs - including other five-stars such as Julian Lewis and Matt Zollers.
That was up until the rail shot challenge, which was the last competition of the day. The challenge, which consisted of a rail-shot pass to the left side of the field against Cover 2 thrown without loft in the ball on a five-step drop, is one of the more difficult throws of the camp.
St. Clair was knocked out in the first round of the challenge, throwing the lone blemish on his day, with five-star Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet and un-committed three-star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele battling it out until the end. Sagapolutele would eventually win the rail-shot in an upset, giving him a substantial boost in the camp overall.
Despite that late disappointment, one thing remained clear - St. Clair's standing as the nation's No. 9 QB in the 2025 class is certainly warranted, and he has certainly put him in a great position heading into Day 2.