Ohio State defense off to historic start through seven games
This Ohio State defense isn’t just the best in college football this season, it may be the best defense of the 21st century.
The Buckeyes just picked up their seventh win of the season in dominant fashion, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 34-0. It’s their second shutout of the year, and the sixth time they held a team to under 10 points.
In fact, the team has only allowed 41 points all season long. That’s the best start through seven games a defense has had since 1993. Florida St. allowed just 38 points that season.
That’s a huge accomplishment for a team trying to win a second straight national championship. In fact, the last four teams that have allowed fewer than 50 points during their first seven games of the season have all advanced to the National Championship game.
That list includes 2021 Georgia, 2007 Ohio State, 2023 Michigan and 2011 Alabama. The ‘07 Buckeyes are the only team to not win a title that season.
This Ohio State defense is allowing just 5.8 points per game through seven games this year, the best in the nation. They are also top five in yards allowed per game this year.
The defense has simply been incredible, headlined by an elite front seven. Arvell Reese has been playing like a top-10 NFL draft pick, Sonny Styles has been another top linebacker in the nation, Caden Curry, Kayden McDonald and Kenyatta Jackson have all been major contributors so far this season.
The front seven has racked up 18 sacks so far this season, tied for 16th in the nation.
Add in some great play from the best defensive player in the nation in the secondary, Caleb Downs, plus Jermaine Mathews, Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles, and the defense looks like an unstoppable force.
The Buckeyes have managed to shut down opposing running games, while keeping quarterbacks off balance.
While the Buckeyes have had a couple easier games, such as shutting out Grambling State in a 70-0 win or taking down Ohio in a 37-9 blowout, it hasn’t all been this easy.
Ohio State has played a handful of strong quarterbacks such as Arch Manning, Demond Williams and Luke Altmyer. Those three quarterbacks combined for just two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer all season long, or a 100-yard rusher. They’ve allowed just four touchdowns in three games, with two of those coming in a 34-16 win over Illinois.
The biggest knock against this team is that they won’t take on another major competitor until rivalry week. Statistically, the Buckeyes should continue to remain dominant, but it’ll be hard to tell if they are really battle tested. None of the other top five teams had to battle through the full college football playoff bracket.
As long as this defense is able to stay healthy and focused, it’s hard to see anything changing in the future. If the defense can keep performing like this, the path is clear for a second straight Buckeye National Championship.