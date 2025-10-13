Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese draws comparisons to NFL All-Pro
The NFL Draft hype around one of Ohio State’s best players, and the best linebacker in the country, is growing.
The Buckeyes are 6-0, and the defense has been the main reason why. The team has allowed just four touchdowns all season long, with two being scored in this week’s 34-16 win over Illinois. The front seven has been arguably the biggest part of that, and linebacker Arvell Reese has been the main contributor.
NFL draft analyst and insider Matt Miller had high praise for the junior linebacker on X, comparing him to one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Micah Parsons.
Miller wrote that Reese’s style, build and athletic ability are going to make teams have a real discussion about playing him off the edge, similar to the way teams discussed Micah Parsons. Miller also said he doesn't want to turn every linebacker into a Parsons comparison, but Reese certainly hits that mold.
Miller also described Reese as a top 10 pick in the NFL draft. Coming into this season, most saw Reese as a first rounder caliber player, but the more he plays this year, the higher he goes.
Reese has 38 total tackles (19 solo) and 4.5 sacks through six games this season. What makes Reese’s sack total more impressive is that he has been primarily an off-ball backer this year, with limited opportunities to pass rush. He has made every chance count though.
Adding to Reese’s case is that he plays right next to Sonny Styles, another potential first round pick at the linebacker position. Having two high-caliber linebackers can make it difficult for one to stand out, but Reese has been able to separate himself as the top linebacker in college football.
The Buckeyes have not given up a 100-yard rusher this season, and Reese has been a crucial piece to that. Against Illinois, Reese racked up 9 total tackles with 1.5 sacks. Illinois' leading rusher walked away with just 50 yards on eight carries. It was clear the Fighting Illini had no interest in running the ball against Ohio State’s front seven in a ranked matchup. Reese’s presence has been a game-changer at Ohio State.
Wherever Reese ends up going in the NFL draft, the team that drafts him will get a star linebacker. Earning comparisons to an all-pro like Parsons is no small accomplishment, and Reese should continue to turn heads throughout the season.