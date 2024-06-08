Ohio State Ex Garrett Wilson Reveals Secret to NFL Success for Buckeyes WRs
The Ohio State Buckeyes have become "WRU" in the eyes of many over the years due to the sheer amount of pass-catching talent the program puts into NFL season after season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the latest example, as the former Buckeyes star was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. He now joins an elite NFL group of former OSU receivers that features New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave, Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin, Buffalo Bills' Curtis Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles' Parris Campbell.
Go ahead and add former Saints receiver Michael Thomas to that list, though he's currently a free agent.
But arguably the best of the bunch is New York Jets pass-catcher Garrett Wilson, who took it upon himself during Organized Team Activities last week to reveal why Ohio State receivers have found such impressive success in the NFL.
"We know how to practice," Wilson said. "We practice as hard as possible so the game is what it is ... we're always competitive as hell."
Take a look at the full video:
Last season during his second year in the NFL, Wilson was one of the lone bright spots for a New York team that had its season end before it began following the injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Wilson finished the year with a career-high 95 catches to go along with 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson played three seasons at Ohio State, where he was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 before being named a Second-Team pick in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
As a Buckeye, Wilson tallied 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added six carries for 143 rushing yards and one score.