Detroit Lions Lose Jeff Okudah for Remainder of Season

The Ohio State rookie will have surgery on his injured groin this coming Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will undergo groin surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Okudah was a first round pick by Detroit out of Ohio State and he's had a frustrating rookie campaign, but he's battled injuries all year and it's prevented him from bursting on to the scene.. He is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Tuesday. He's been bothered by his strained groin dating back to his time wearing the Scarlet and Gray and it's gotten worse as the 2020 season has progressed.

The former Buckeye has started six of the nine games he's played in. He also missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. The shoulder injury is reportedly no longer bothering him, but the decision to surgically repair his groin should allow him to have a full offseason and be ready for the start of 2021.

Ryan Day: "All We Really Wanted Was an Opportunity to Go Play for the Championship"

The Lions are 5-7 and are still technically alive in the post-season race, but they are realistically unlikely to make the playoffs. The team fired both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Okudah has made 41 tackles as a rookie with one interception and two passes defended. His best game came in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals when he recorded that inception and made six tackles.

Okudah struggled to get into a great rhythm this year. He missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, then had to cover arguably the best two receivers in the NFL the next couple weeks. He had a shortened preseason to prepare for his rookie year because of the pandemic.

-----

-----

