Ohio State Football May Lose Race for Elite 5-Star Talent Because of Weak NIL Package
Savion Hiter is a name to keep an eye on for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. There's about a 50% shot that he ends up in the Big Ten as well.
The 5-star talent is down to just four schools and will make his decision on August 19. Those programs are Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. All elite programs with strong pedigrees for developing talent, Hiter really couldn't go wrong, but Columbus certainly wants to draw the star in. However, NIL is the name of the game in many recruiting cases these days, and the Buckeyes may not be stepping up to the plate in that department.
From Mineral, VA, Hiter is ranked as the 17th-best player per 247Sports and the best back in the class. Now, in the composite scoring, he is ranked as a top-ten player overall. That said, the Buckeyes and Bulldogs may be taking a back seat in his recruiting.
“Georgia and Ohio State still have Hiter on their radar, and both would love to land him, but sources said that neither is willing to do what Michigan and Tennessee are talking about from a revenue-sharing/NIL standpoint,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.
Recruiting by Carlos Locklyn, the Buckeyes could certailny use his talent. Ohio State has Favour Akih lined up in the class, but it really doesn't have a star back. Hiter is ranked as the top back and then The Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducksand Alabama Crimson Tide have the following three recruits. Ohio State doesn't have a top-15 player at the position, and although the transfer portal is a huge source of talent, being able to lock in Hiter would be crucial for the future of the position.
How good is Hiter?
“Physically developed, measuring in at over 5-foot-11 and around 200 pounds prior to his senior season. Registers as a strong athlete, running an 11.11-second mark in the 100-meters as a freshman. Also jumped close to 45 feet in the triple jump – an outstanding mark," Rivals report reads via Maize & Blue Review's Trevor McCue.
The Buckeyes have developed numerous top backs, from TreVeyon Henderson to JK Dobbins. There has been a strong flow of Buckeyes to the NFL from the running back position, but with NIL being a huge factor, the best offer available might win the race for Hiter.
For now, that doesn't appear to be the Buckeyes.