Ohio State Lands Commitment From 3-Star In-State WR Bodpegn Miller
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to roll on the recruiting trail, ranking No. 1 overall in the nation in the 2025 team class rankings
On Friday, the Buckeyes added that already impressive group, landning a commitment from three-star Ontario (Mansfield, OH) wide receiver Bodpegn Miller.
A former QB turned wide receiver, Miller has only been playing the sport for a few months but has become a fast riser, catching the eye of Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, resulting in Ohio State extending an offer on Tuesday.
Miller made his commitment after receiving the offer from Ohio State, picking the Buckeyes over pursuit from Toldeo, Western Michigan, Northwestern, Kent State, Miami (OH), Iowa State and Boston College among others.
“It definitely feels amazing,” Miller said to Eleven Warriors earlier. “It’s been a dream of mine since I grew up an Ohio State fan. It’s just a dream come true. All glory to God. Ever since I picked up a football when I was eight years old, I’ve been wanting to get this.”
With his commitment, Miller now joins a class that is stacked to the brim with talent on both sides of the ball, including five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe, four-star running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, four-star receiver Quincy Porter and De'zie Jones, and four-star tight end Nate Roberts,
After securiing Miller, the Buckeyes will likely look to add at least one more receiver to the mix, with five-stars such as Dakorien Moore and Jaime Ffrench both still uncommitted.