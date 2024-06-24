Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star EDGE Zion Grady

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to add talent to their already elite 2025 class

Charles Henderson's Zion Grady (6) stops Tallassee's Cade Everson (8) during their game in Tallassee, Ala. on Friday evening November 11, 2022. Tall04
The Ohio State Buckeyes cannot be stopped on the recruiting trail.

Just 24 hours after adding a four-star offensive line talent to their haul in the 2025 class, the Buckeyes have done it again. Only this time, it comes on the defensive side of the ball, earning a pledge from four-star Enterprise (Tory, AL) edge rusher Zion Grady.

Grady chose the Buckeyes over the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide,e and Miami Hurricanes following his official visit to Columbus over the weekend.

Currently, Grady ranks as the No. 79 overall player in the nation, the No. 11 edge rusher, and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also a consensus four-star recruit per all four of the major recruiting services. ESPN has the highest ranking for Grady, marking him as the No. 45 player in the country, and No. 7 edge rusher.

This commitment is a major win for the Buckeyes in many respects. Not only does it secure their third highly-rated four-star edge rusher alongside Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, but with his commitment, the Buckeyes also sealed a major win over the Crimson Tide in the state of Alabama, which is an extremely rare feat.

To make it even sweeter for the Buckeyes, the Tide were seen as 38-percent favorites per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine to land Grady.

Now, however, he has sided with the Buckeyes, giving head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles of hauls on the defensive side of the ball in the cycle thus far.

Over three seasons for Enterprise, Grady has amassed 255 tackles, 67 tackles for loss, 39 sacks, three forced fumbles an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

