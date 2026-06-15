Ohio State Lands Crystal Ball Predictions for 2027 5-Star Defensive Lineman

Ryan Day and his staff may have already landed 5-star edge and No.1 overall recruit DJ Jacobs, but they are not done bulking the defensive line unit for the 2027 class.

Marcus Fakatou, a 6-foot-7 275-pound defensive lineman out of California, narrowed his list of schools down to three Friday, including Georgia and Texas along with the Buckeyes. Not long after, 4 experts made crystal ball predictions that the Ohio State will land the talented 5-star.

If Ohio State is able to land Fakatou, it would be the first time since 2021 that the Buckeyes had landed a pair of 5-star defensive lineman. The last duo, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, both were crucial to the team’s national championship run in 2025 were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Along with Jacobs, Ohio State also has commitments from 4-star edge rushers Wyatt Smith and Prince Goldsby in the class, with a commitment from Fakatou making it one of the best defensive line classes in the country for 2027.

Here is what skillset Fakatou can bring to the Buckeyes as well as what the future defensive unit could look like with him included.

Skillset

Fakatou’s size itself can pose a huge problem for opposing offenses. Add in his discipline and speed off the ball and he can be a true game wrecker.

With his size, he should be an every-down interior defensive lineman for the Buckeyes, specializing in stopping the run game. It is the run game where he excelled in high school, combining his skill of patience and power off the snap to track down running backs quickly.

As his height is a big plus, his weight may be something to monitor once he hits the college level. Weighing in at 275 now, I would expect it to be closer to 300 to 315 to be a true middle plug in defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s defense.

Future Defensive Line Unit

With the addition of Fakatou, Ohio State surely would have one of the scariest units up front for the future. He would have an immediate opportunity to compete for a starting role in 2027, likely battling with should-be returners Jason Moore and Will Smith Jr. along with any other transfers next to another should-be returner in Eddrick Houston.

A defensive line next year of Fakatou and Houston next to an edge rusher platoon of Qua Russaw, Zion Grady, Khary Wilder, and Jacobs, should create one of the most terrifying units in all of College Football. After some criticism from fans in past years on defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his ability to land high-end talent on the defensive line, he has created momentum in returning Ohio State into one of the elite producers of talent in the trenches.