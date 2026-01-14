Ranking Ohio State's top transfer portal acquisitions so far

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost a program-record 33 players to the transfer portal thus far, and with the window closing on Friday, a few more players may slip through the cracks.

While the Buckeyes have not made up for the large number of departures in quantity, the program has received commitments from some of the highest-quality transfers available in the portal.



Despite the hefty roster turnover, the Buckeyes have added major impact players to their 2026 roster. Ohio State has gained 11 incoming transfers from the portal, including two former defenders from Alabama, two standout safeties from the ACC and a veteran Big Ten tight end. Of those committed to Ohio State through the portal, these are the top five.

No. 1: DL James Smith

The Buckeyes made a huge splash in the transfer portal Monday, landing Smith, who is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman available in the portal and the No. 8 overall transfer according to 247Sports’ transfer rankings. A former five-star recruit, Smith started 12 games for Alabama in 2025 during his junior year, totaling 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Smith’s near-300-pound frame brings imposing size to the Buckeyes’ defensive line, and he will likely battle junior Eddrick Houston and redshirt junior Will Smith Jr. for starting roles. With Ohio State’s defensive line seeing a complete makeover after the departures of defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and defensive end Caden Curry, Smith could act as a veteran presence and provide leadership for the interior defensive line in his final year of eligibility.

No. 2: S Terry Moore

Moore, a former standout safety for Duke, joins a Buckeye secondary that is facing similar issues of veteran players declaring for the draft or running out of eligibility. Despite being a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Moore blossomed into one of the Blue Devils’ best defenders in 2024. That season, Moore finished with 71 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and one sack.

Moore tore his ACL the same season, sidelining him for 2025 and resulting in a medical redshirt.

For his final year of eligibility, the former Blue Devil provides adequate stability at the position after safety Caleb Downs declared for the draft on Jan. 7. Much like the addition of Smith on the defensive line, Moore is expected to be a key contributor in Ohio State’s secondary as the Buckeyes seek to reshape the unit.

No. 3: S Earl Little Jr.

A former Florida State safety, Little will be joining Moore as the other top safety the Buckeyes gained from the portal. The former four-star safety is coming off his best year yet, notching 76 total tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Seminoles in 2025. He has one year remaining of eligibility.

Little and Moore will combine to be a high-powered safety duo, which is much-needed after the departure of Downs. The 2026 secondary will be filled with experience and, more importantly, insurance at the safety position with the commitment of Little.

No. 4 TE Hunter Welcing

Welcing entered the transfer portal Friday, eventually committing to the Buckeyes Monday. The former Northwestern tight end will be the oldest player on the Buckeyes’ 2026 roster, entering his seventh season and final year of eligibility. Welcing had an injury-filled first five years as a Wildcat but broke out during the 2025 season, catching 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Welcing looks to replace tight end Max Klare, who opted to declare for the NFL draft Tuesday. With the Buckeyes also losing tight end Jelani Thurman, who committed to UNC Sunday, Welcing was a must-have for Ohio State’s tight end room.

Welcing was ranked as the No. 4 tight end available in the portal.

No. 5 EDGE Qua Russaw

Russaw was the second member of the Crimson Tide’s defensive line to commit to Ohio State, alongside Smith, with both committing on Monday.

Over Russaw’s three seasons with Alabama, the edge rusher recorded 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The former Crimson Tide defender only played in nine games last year, starting the first four before being injured. After returning from injury, Russaw played in Alabama's final five games off the bench.

A four-star transfer and the No. 10 edge rusher available in the portal, Russaw further strengthens the Buckeyes’ line for 2026. He will likely compete for a starting position across from redshirt junior Kenyatta Jackson.

Additionally, Russaw still has two more years left of eligibility, allowing the edge defender to grow over the next two seasons under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.